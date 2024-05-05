ThredUp (TDUP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. ThredUp has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.30 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ThredUp Stock Performance

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.71. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

