Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0378 on Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $378.18 million and $16.62 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001522 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,254.72 or 0.99952239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00012848 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00097367 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,673,595,901.744846 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03651239 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $18,645,207.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

