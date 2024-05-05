thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.19

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.26. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 1,974 shares traded.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

