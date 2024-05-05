Todd Asset Management LLC Has $58.85 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of AutoZone worth $58,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 65.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

AutoZone stock traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,952.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,291. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,051.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,786.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AutoZone

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.