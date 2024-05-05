Todd Asset Management LLC Has $72.49 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,556 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,532 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $72,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,253 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RIO. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.94. 3,193,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,270,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.46. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $2.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

