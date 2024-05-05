Todd Asset Management LLC Has $79.46 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,810 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 1.8% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $79,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,561,000 after purchasing an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $47.66. 11,007,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,961,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

