Todd Asset Management LLC Has $92.15 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400,499 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 82,614 shares during the period. Shell makes up 2.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $92,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.37. 4,407,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $73.94.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

