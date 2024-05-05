Toncoin Hits One Day Volume of $171.38 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $20.27 billion and approximately $171.38 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00009226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011709 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001511 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,315.76 or 0.99959187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012607 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00097416 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,192,402 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,169,519.791224 with 3,473,249,714.205232 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.63593716 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $164,339,442.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

