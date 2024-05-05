Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON TXP opened at GBX 39.25 ($0.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.93 million, a P/E ratio of -560.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 48.35. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 95 ($1.19).

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd.

