Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $360.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $300.54.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $319.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.83 and a 200-day moving average of $257.93. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $539,891.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.