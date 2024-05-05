TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Reiterated by BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Shares of TRS opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.73.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 1,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,721.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $325,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in TriMas by 157.8% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TriMas by 31.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

