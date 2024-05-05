Truist Financial Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $291.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $265.00 to $291.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.72.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $257.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.96 and its 200-day moving average is $221.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.