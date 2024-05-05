Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.00

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.00 and traded as high as $38.63. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $38.63, with a volume of 2,742 shares changing hands.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
