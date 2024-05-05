U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 12,713 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 1,245,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,892. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

