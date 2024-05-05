U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 6.46% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 295.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 260,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 231,904 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 75,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 44,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

PVAL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,850. The stock has a market cap of $472.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.