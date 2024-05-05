U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,820,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,781,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.84. 62,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

