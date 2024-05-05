U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 115.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,818,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,578. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

