U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,264,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,843,582. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $734.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.12 and a 200 day moving average of $116.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.53 and a 1-year high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.