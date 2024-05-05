U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,592 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE IBM traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $165.71. 3,400,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.01.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

