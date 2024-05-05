U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,997 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.23. 5,020,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,834. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $95.81 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

