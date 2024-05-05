U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 926,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151,976 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,584,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.04. 5,414,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,577,556. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

