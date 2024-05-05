UBS Group Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $175.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.36.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.64. 10,043,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.59. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $183.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,728. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 50.7% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 543,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

