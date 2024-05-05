UBS Group Cuts Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Price Target to $87.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 658.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 19.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 23.4% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

