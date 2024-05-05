UBS Group Downgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CVS Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.35.

CVS stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.90. 23,946,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $63,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 262,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

