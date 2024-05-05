Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAA

Under Armour Trading Up 0.3 %

UAA opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 119.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.