Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lowered by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 3.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 387.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

UNP stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.36. 2,174,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,795. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $190.71 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

