United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $400.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $262.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $262.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $3,336,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,790 shares of company stock valued at $33,572,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

