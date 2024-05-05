Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 282.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,511,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,205,000 after buying an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Trading Up 9.3 %

NASDAQ OLED opened at $170.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.05. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

