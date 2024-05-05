Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UVE. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on UVE

Universal Insurance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.81. 163,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a market cap of $569.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,267,846.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.