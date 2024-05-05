Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00-4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of UPBD stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 402,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,682. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.90. Upbound Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 33.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -321.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 991 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 12,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $414,252.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,525.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Upbound Group

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

