Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.43 million. Analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,980 shares in the company, valued at $13,831,978.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 67,531 shares of company stock worth $851,894 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,414,000 after buying an additional 660,966 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 2,216.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,693 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $16,987,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $15,528,000. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

