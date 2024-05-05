USDB Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, USDB has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One USDB token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a market cap of $338.01 million and approximately $34.89 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 337,945,491 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 337,899,531.9362537. The last known price of USDB is 0.99871491 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $35,094,091.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.