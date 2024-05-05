Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Stock Price Up 9%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.92. 51,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 155,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

