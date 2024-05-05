Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,459. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

