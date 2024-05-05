Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Increased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.99. 836,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,997. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $246.28 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.