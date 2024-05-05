Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.56. The company had a trading volume of 324,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,297. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.58 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.06.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

