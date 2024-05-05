Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.24. 207,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,087. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day moving average of $175.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

