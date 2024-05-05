Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.98. 4,586,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,846. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.55.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

