Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $786,291.44

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Velas has a market capitalization of $41.68 million and $786,291.44 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00057800 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00014179 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,586,255,642 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.