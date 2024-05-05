VeraBank N.A. Acquires 6,111 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,270,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,327. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

