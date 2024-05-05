VeraBank N.A. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $20.94 on Friday, hitting $734.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,595,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $761.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $671.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

