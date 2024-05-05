VeraBank N.A. Has $323,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,228,397. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average of $205.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

