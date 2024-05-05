VeraBank N.A. Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $493.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.42.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,724 shares of company stock worth $3,278,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

