Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veradigm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Veradigm by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after buying an additional 165,642 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

