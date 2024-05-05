Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $4.08 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0589 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $19,822.19 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,045.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.30 or 0.00724956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00126199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009017 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00042263 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.62 or 0.00197701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00100829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,307,735 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

