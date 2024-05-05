Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.33

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $10.51. Vivendi shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 11,170 shares.

Vivendi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34.

Vivendi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vivendi’s previous dividend of $0.19.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

