Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.57. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

