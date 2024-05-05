voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Price Performance
Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
voxeljet Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.