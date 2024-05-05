voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

voxeljet Price Performance

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

