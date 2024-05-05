VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.15. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 65,824 shares trading hands.
VPR Brands Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.
VPR Brands Company Profile
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VPR Brands
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.