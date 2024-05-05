W Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

